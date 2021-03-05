Micron Technology Inc (MU): Price Now Near $86.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MU

At the time of this writing, MU’s price is up $0.27 (0.31%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MU has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

At the time of this writing, MU’s price is up $1.75 (2.08%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Micron Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Semiconductor shortage a boon for chipmakers like Micron: veteran tech investor

Tech investor Paul Meeks said the boost the chip shortage will give to pricing outweighs the negatives for semiconductor makers.

