Micron Technology Inc (MU): Price Up $0.27 (0.33)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MU

At the time of this writing, MU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MU ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MU’s price is up $0.27 (0.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MU has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on MU; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MU’s price action over the past 90 days.