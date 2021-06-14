Micron Technology Inc (MU): Price Up $0.27 (0.33)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MU
At the time of this writing, MU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MU ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
MU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, MU’s price is up $0.27 (0.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MU has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on MU; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MU’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on MU may find value in this recent story: 5G is here, and mobile service providers are heavily advertising the benefits of upgrading to a new device that can take advantage of the next-gen mobile network. Smartphone sales were up 26% year over year during the first quarter of 2021, according to tech researcher IDC, and some estimates point to over half of those sales being 5G-equipped devices. Lots of work still needs to be done to continuously improve the network infrastructure, and most consumers around the globe don't even have access to 5G yet — let alone own a 5G device.
For MU News Traders
5G is here, and mobile service providers are heavily advertising the benefits of upgrading to a new device that can take advantage of the next-gen mobile network. Smartphone sales were up 26% year over year during the first quarter of 2021, according to tech researcher IDC, and some estimates point to over half of those sales being 5G-equipped devices. Lots of work still needs to be done to continuously improve the network infrastructure, and most consumers around the globe don’t even have access to 5G yet — let alone own a 5G device.
