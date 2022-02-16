Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 358.0% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More