Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $279,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

