Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,839,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,087 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Microsoft worth $5,875,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

