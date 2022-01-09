Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 133,686 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,403 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $77,835,000 after buying an additional 25,764 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 380,604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $107,300,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

