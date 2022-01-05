Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

