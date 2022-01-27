Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.68.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Strangles