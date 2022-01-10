MICROSTRATEGY Inc (MSTR): Price Now Near $466.15; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MSTR

Currently, MSTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. MSTR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MSTR ranks 391st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MSTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MSTR’s price is down $-15.95 (-3.3%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MSTR has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MSTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MSTR: Daily RSI Analysis For MSTR, its RSI is now at 0.

MSTR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

