Microvision Inc (MVIS): Price Now Near $5.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, MVIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-2.89%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MVIS ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MVIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MVIS’s price is down $-0.15 (-2.54%) from the day prior. MVIS has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MVIS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MVIS: Daily RSI Analysis MVIS’s RSI now stands at -0.00000000000027756.

MVIS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

