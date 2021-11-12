Microvision Inc (MVIS): Price Now Near $9.2; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MVIS

At the time of this writing, MVIS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.33%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MVIS has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MVIS ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

MVIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MVIS’s price is up $0.16 (1.77%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MVIS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on MVIS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Microvision Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MVIS: Daily RSI Analysis MVIS’s RSI now stands at 52.0408.

MVIS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

