Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA): Price Now Near $169.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAA

At the moment, MAA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MAA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MAA ranks 210th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

MAA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MAA’s price is down $-0.74 (-0.44%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Mid America Apartment Communities Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.