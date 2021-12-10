Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $222.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $216.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

