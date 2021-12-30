Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $225.71

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.71 and last traded at $224.36, with a volume of 1450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

