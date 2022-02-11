Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 780 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 608.16 ($8.22) on Thursday. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 839.20 ($11.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company has a market cap of £539.66 million and a P/E ratio of 164.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 626.17.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

