Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,055 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Body

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).