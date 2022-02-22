MILC Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $441,902.00 (MLT)

Body

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $441,902.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

