Millennium Management LLC Acquires 614,642 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 123.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,642 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $44,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $34.12 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

