Mimecast Ltd (MIME): Price Now Near $68.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MIME

At the moment, MIME (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.62%) from the hour prior. MIME has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MIME ranks 121st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MIME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MIME’s price is up $0.26 (0.38%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mimecast Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

MIME: Daily RSI Analysis MIME's RSI now stands at 94.7692.

MIME and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

