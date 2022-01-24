Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX): Price Now Near $69.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MTX

At the time of this writing, MTX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.68 (-0.96%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MTX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MTX ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

MTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MTX’s price is down $-0.68 (-0.96%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MTX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MTX: Daily RSI Analysis MTX’s RSI now stands at 0.

MTX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

