Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $338.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

