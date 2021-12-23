Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,755,000 after purchasing an additional 423,168 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 142,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 132,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).