Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.41)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (1.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MIR

At the moment, MIR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (1.14%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MIR ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

MIR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MIR’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.41%) from the day prior. MIR has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mirion Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MIR: Daily RSI Analysis MIR’s RSI now stands at 87.1795.

MIR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

