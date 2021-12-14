Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR): Price Up $0.11 (0.98)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.98)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MIR

At the time of this writing, MIR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.98%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 hour changed directions on MIR; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, MIR ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MIR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MIR’s price is up $0.11 (0.98%) from the day prior. MIR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 10, 20 and 40 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MIR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MIR: Daily RSI Analysis MIR’s RSI now stands at 100.

MIR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

