Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 111.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).