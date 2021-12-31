Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,074 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

