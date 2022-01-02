Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

