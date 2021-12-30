Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

