Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

