Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 150,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $630.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

