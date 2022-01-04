Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.54 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

