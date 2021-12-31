Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 736.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $46,856,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $2,506,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $2,774,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

NYSE SNOW opened at $340.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.62. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,312,135 shares of company stock worth $800,310,068. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

