Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.64 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

