Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,133 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,248,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

