Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,241 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ally Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

