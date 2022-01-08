Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,379 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 76,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

BRG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.78 million, a PE ratio of 240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

