Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $6.71 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,689,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator