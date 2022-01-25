Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

