Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 4,100 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medifast by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Medifast by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $191.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.48 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).