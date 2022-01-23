Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,143 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).