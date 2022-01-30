Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,212 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.05 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

