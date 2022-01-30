Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,600 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Fluor stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

