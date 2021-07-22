Mizuho Financial Group Inc (MFG): Price Down $-0.03 (-1.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MFG

At the time of this writing, MFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MFG has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MFG ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

MFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MFG’s price is down $-0.03 (-1.04%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mizuho Financial Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MFG: Daily RSI Analysis For MFG, its RSI is now at 75.

MFG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

