Mizuho Financial Group Inc (MFG): Price Now Near $2.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MFG

At the time of this writing, MFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MFG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, MFG ranks 148th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MFG’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.35%) from the day prior. MFG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on MFG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MFG’s price action over the past 90 days.