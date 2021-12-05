Mizuho Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $151.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $128.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.81. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

