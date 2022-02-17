MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 21,416 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

