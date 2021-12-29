Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.76 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

