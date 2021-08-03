Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT): Price Down $0 (-0.06)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MBT

Currently, MBT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Communication stocks, MBT ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MBT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MBT’s price is down $0 (-0.06%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MBT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MBT: Daily RSI Analysis For MBT, its RSI is now at 26.087.

MBT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

