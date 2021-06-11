Moderna Inc (MRNA): Price Down $-2.22 (-1.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.54 (-0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MRNA

Currently, MRNA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.54 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MRNA ranks 293rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

MRNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MRNA’s price is down $-2.22 (-1.03%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MRNA has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MRNA’s price action over the past 90 days.