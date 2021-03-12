Moderna Inc (MRNA): Price Now Near $137.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MRNA

At the moment, MRNA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MRNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MRNA’s price is down $-3.11 (-2.21%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Moderna Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For MRNA News Traders

Investors and traders in MRNA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Could Threaten Moderna, Novavax

Back in November it was uncertain whether big pharma could develop a vaccine to combat the coronavirus. Today at least four firms have garnered Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) for a vaccine, and Novavax (NVAX) could be weeks away from approval. The COVID-19 game board is rapidly changing. Moderna (MRNA) and…

